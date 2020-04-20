Legends Takes on Star Trek, Friends and College Party Movies in New Trailer

William Shatner is going to tweet up a storm about this one: Legends of Tomorrow pays homage to Star Trek in a newly released trailer for the show’s spring return, complete with a Shatner-esque voiceover intro from Sara Lance.

The Star Trip montage also features Sara’s girlfriend Ava (as the Spock to her Kirk?), as well as Zari and Astra as Klingon-esque aliens. But that’s not the only TV genre getting the parody treatment: The Waverider crew also find themselves in a very Friend-ly sitcom.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the team goes Greek and infiltrates a frat, while the Loom of Fate threatens to upend the world… and maybe even the Legends? “Any one of us might have to use the Loom of Fate. You gotta ask the question, ‘What kind of temptations you battling?'” Constantine posits to his pals.

The Loom of Fate becomes “a source of conflict” among the team, because it “means a lot of things to a lot of different people” on the Waverider, showrunner Phil Klemmer previously told TVLine. “Everybody has these personal kind of catastrophes in their life, everybody starts coming up with little side agendas, and that really complicates things, because it can’t be all things to all people. We don’t ever want to see our Legends trying to kill each other, but it is very interesting to see them with kind of different goals in a very sort of human sense. If the MacGuffin can only do one thing, of course, everybody’s like, ‘Well, my thing is most important, and then we can worry about yours later,’ and unfortunately, that’s not how it works.”

Legends of Tomorrow resumes Season 5 on Tuesday at 9/8c, with the ninth of this season’s filmed/completed 15 episodes.

Press PLAY above to watch the preview, then hit the comments to let us know what you’re most excited to see.