RELATED STORIES Hollywood First Look: Jim Parsons and Darren Criss Bring Old-School Glamour to Ryan Murphy's Netflix Drama

Hollywood First Look: Jim Parsons and Darren Criss Bring Old-School Glamour to Ryan Murphy's Netflix Drama Lucifer Season 6 in Jeopardy Over Potential Tom Ellis Contract Dispute

If you thought a career in Hollywood was all lavish parties and adoring fans… well, it’s not not that. But if the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming limited series is any indication, the Tinseltown life is also frustrating, lonely and very, very weird.

Created by Ryan Murphy and frequent collaborator Ian Brennan, Hollywood follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in showbiz, no matter the cost.

“Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day,” the project’s logline reads. “Provocative and incisive, Hollywood exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.”

In the trailer above, screenwriter Archie Coleman (played by newcomer Jeremy Pope) hopes to bring his movie Dreamland to fruition… but things get a little complicated during the production process.

Hollywood boasts a star-studded cast, including several actors that have popped up in Murphy’s previous projects. David Corenswet (The Politician), Darren Criss (Glee), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Laura Harrier (One Life to Live), Samara Weaving (SMILF), Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story), Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) and Patti LuPone (Pose) lead the ensemble.

The drama premieres on Friday, May 1. Check out the official trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!