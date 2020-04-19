Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo Rips 'Old White Guy TV Docs' Like Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz for 'Careless' COVID-19 Comments: 'Walk That S--t Right Back'

RELATED STORIES One World: Together at Home: Lady Gaga and Co. Pay Tribute to Healthcare Workers -- Vote for Your Favorite

Grey’s Anatomy MD Ellen Pompeo is taking a scalpel to “old white guy TV docs” like Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz.

In the wake of the pair’s controversial comments regarding how and when to ease social restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Pompeo — without mentioning them by name — seemingly fired back at the talk show hosts (and actual doctors), noting that “the old white guy TV docs who say stupid selfish s–t should yes… walk that s–t right back.

“Staying home is for very good reasons… one of them is to stop the spread to nurses doctors and anyone who works in a hospital housekeeping… security… maintenance… to keep their risk of contracting lower and the hospitals can only handle so much intake,” Pompeo tweeted Saturday.

She added: “You took an oath so so many years ago to do no harm… making careless statements in this environment when so many healthcare workers are suffering physically and emotionally… is defying that oath.”

Dr. Phil has come under fire for likening deaths from COVID-19 to that of car accidents or smoking. Dr. Oz, meanwhile, made the highly controversial suggestion that if schools were to open in the near term it “may only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality.” He has since backpedaled on his original comments.

Staying home is for very good reasons…one of them is to stop the spread to nurses doctors and anyone who works in a hospital housekeeping …security .. maintenance…. …to keep their risk of contracting lower and The hospitals can only handle so much intake. — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 18, 2020

Also the old white guy tv docs who say stupid selfish shit should yes …walk that shit riht back .to your lazy boys and sit your stupid asses down in your living rooms on your golf courses where you live..tired out of touch old fools don’t get me started today — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 18, 2020

Also to those out of touch tv docs which I’m sure they would call me lol…you took an oath so so many years ago to do no harm… making careless statements in this environment when so many healthcare workers are suffering physically and emotionally….is defying that oath — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 18, 2020