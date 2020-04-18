TV Ratings: Magnum P.I. Draws Friday's Largest Audience, Ties for Demo Win

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Magnum P.I. this week delivered Friday’s largest audience — 6.9 million total viewers, with leadout Blue Bloods in rerun mode — while landing in a four-way tie for the nightly demo win, holding steady at 0.7.

Opening the Eye’s night, MacGyver (6.4 mil/0.7) was steady week-to-week. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Blacklist (4.8 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth in the demo.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.19 mil/0.6) was steady in the demo yet dipped once again in viewers to what I have to feel is one of its smallest Fox audiences thus far.

THE CW | Charmed (650K/0.2) and Dynasty (320K/0.1) both were steady in the demo while dropping a few eyeballs.

ABC | Shark Tank (4.4 mil/0.7) and 20/20 (4.1 mil/0.7) reruns were part of the aforementioned four-way demo tie.

