One World: Together at Home: Lady Gaga and Co. Pay Tribute to Healthcare Workers — Vote for Your Favorite

Stars from music, sports and comedy joined together for an unprecedented night of entertainment with Saturday’s One World: Together at Home. The two-hour special celebrated healthcare workersand educated the masses on COVID-19 risks and prevention, in addition to entertaining us non-essentials with performances by some of music’s biggest names.

Hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel opened the show, reporting that the event was not a fundraiser; in fact, $50 million has already been raised in support of the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Produced by Global Citizen, One World (which aired Saturday on ABC, CBS, NBC and a slew of cable channels and streamers) featured real-life stories from frontline doctors, nurses and families around the world, plus expert advice from WHO and various disease specialists. In between songs, actors, comedians and other celebrities grabbed the mic to speak in support of medical workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, including Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres, Kerry Washington, Amy Poehler, LL COOL J and Lupita Nyong’o.

So who took the #TogetherAtHome “stage”? Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the broadcast featured a jam-packed line-up of Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and Mother Monster, herself.

Unity and positivity emerged as the night’s running themes. Lady Gaga opened the show with a cover of the Charlie Chaplin/Nat King Cole classic, “Smile,” while Stevie Wonder followed with an empowered medley that started with Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me.” And the legendary artists just kept on coming. The Beatles’ Paul McCartney served up the band’s “Lady Madonna,” before Elton John delivered a rousing rendition of “I’m Still Standing.” Even Gaga, herself, shared a video of her getting down to Sir Elton:

Fallon and The Roots’ “Safety Dance” cover (performed on classroom instruments, of course) provided much levity, spliced together with videos of doctors and nurses dancing in hospital hallways. Even The Rolling Stones lent their talent with a stripped down version of their 1969 hit, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

