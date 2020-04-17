Drag Race Sneak Peek: RuPaul Shows Heidi N. Closet Some Tough Love

RELATED STORIES Drag Race Sneak Peek: Jan Breaks Down in Tears Over Brita's Elimination

Heidi N. Closet has a lot to prove, as RuPaul is quick to remind her in this exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c).

This week’s challenge finds the queens writing and acting in over-the-top commercials for their individual products, part of a new drag queen lifestyle plan called Droop. (You can’t see the Droop logo in this clip, but trust us, you’re going to love it.)

And while Heidi enters the challenge with confidence, her workroom chat with Ru and guest mentor Bob Harper undercuts that pretty quickly. Ru ends their chat with a no-nonsense piece of advice: “You haven’t won any challenges yet. You better get out there and you better act your ass off.”

To be fair, Heidi was in the bottom two last week, narrowly escaping elimination by besting Brita in a lip sync battle to Madonna’s “Burning Up.” And that was the second time she’s found herself fighting to remain in the competition, having already taken down Nicky Doll a few weeks back.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at tonight’s Drag Race, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Which of the remaining eight queens are you rooting for?