TVLine Items: Dog Grooming Reality Series, Star Chamber Remake and More

By /

Hot Dog HBO Max
Courtesy of HBO Max

HBO Max is going to the dogs: WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service has ordered the dog grooming competition series Hot Dog (working title).

The 12-episode program will feature “three dog groomers facing off in a full head-to-tail creative competition showcasing canine breeds of all kinds,” per the official synopsis. Each installment will include “imaginative challenges and out-of-the-box themes meant to spotlight the best looks for man’s best friend.”

Celebrity dog grooming expert Jess Rona will lead the judging panel, with comedic commentary from celebrity guests and a TBA host.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Amazon Studios is developing The Star Chamber, a thriller inspired by the 1983 film starring Michael Douglas, our sister site Deadline reports. Sheldon Turner (Up in the Air) will pen the adaptation, which this time follows a female federal appellate court judge in San Francisco as she leads a shadowy group of judges that decide to right the wrongs of the broken legal system.

* MTV2 will air two fan-favorite episodes of Showtime’s Desus & Mero commercial-free on Sundays at 11/10c, starting this weekend. Guests Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Penn Badgley appear on this Sunday’s encores.

* Disney+ has set a Friday, June 12 premiere date for Artemis Fowl, an epic adventure based on the best-selling young adult book by Eoin Colfer which was originally set to hit movie theaters on May 29.

* Cinemax has released a trailer for Trackers, a drama based on Deon Meyer’s crime novel, premiering Friday, June 5. Shot entirely in South Africa, the series “deftly interweaves three story strands into a sophisticated action-packed thriller that covers the length and breadth of the country, explosively colliding in Cape Town in a violent conspiracy involving organized crime, smuggled diamonds, state security, black rhinos, the CIA and an international terrorist plot,” per the official synopsis.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

ad
 