TVLine Items: Dog Grooming Reality Series, Star Chamber Remake and More

HBO Max is going to the dogs: WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service has ordered the dog grooming competition series Hot Dog (working title).

The 12-episode program will feature “three dog groomers facing off in a full head-to-tail creative competition showcasing canine breeds of all kinds,” per the official synopsis. Each installment will include “imaginative challenges and out-of-the-box themes meant to spotlight the best looks for man’s best friend.”

Celebrity dog grooming expert Jess Rona will lead the judging panel, with comedic commentary from celebrity guests and a TBA host.

* Amazon Studios is developing The Star Chamber, a thriller inspired by the 1983 film starring Michael Douglas, our sister site Deadline reports. Sheldon Turner (Up in the Air) will pen the adaptation, which this time follows a female federal appellate court judge in San Francisco as she leads a shadowy group of judges that decide to right the wrongs of the broken legal system.

* MTV2 will air two fan-favorite episodes of Showtime’s Desus & Mero commercial-free on Sundays at 11/10c, starting this weekend. Guests Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Penn Badgley appear on this Sunday’s encores.

* Disney+ has set a Friday, June 12 premiere date for Artemis Fowl, an epic adventure based on the best-selling young adult book by Eoin Colfer which was originally set to hit movie theaters on May 29.

* Cinemax has released a trailer for Trackers, a drama based on Deon Meyer’s crime novel, premiering Friday, June 5. Shot entirely in South Africa, the series “deftly interweaves three story strands into a sophisticated action-packed thriller that covers the length and breadth of the country, explosively colliding in Cape Town in a violent conspiracy involving organized crime, smuggled diamonds, state security, black rhinos, the CIA and an international terrorist plot,” per the official synopsis.

