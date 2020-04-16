Perry Mason: Matthew Rhys Pursues the Truth in First Trailer for HBO Miniseries

RELATED STORIES HBO's Run: Grade the Series Premiere

If you’re a fan of Matthew Rhys, 1930s fashion and/or jazzy saxophone, you’re going to love the first trailer for HBO’s Perry Mason miniseries.

Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, the drama — which will premiere on Sunday, June 21 at 9/8c — stars Rhys (The Americans) as the titular detective, who is living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator in 1931 Los Angeles.

Though Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffers the effects of a broken marriage, circumstances change when the case of the decade breaks down his door. Per the official logline, Mason’s “relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and, just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.”

And Mason’s disillusionment with Los Angeles is immediately clear in the trailer embedded above. “I don’t like it here,” he says. “Everybody’s up to something. Hiding something. Everybody’s got an angle. And everybody is guilty.”

Perry Mason also stars Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as powerful preacher Sister Alice and John Lithgow (The Crown) as E.B. Jonathan, an attorney and Mason’s semi-regular employer. Robert Patrick (Scorpion), Chris Chalk (Gotham), Shea Whigham (Homecoming), Nate Corddry (Mom), Veronica Falcon (Queen of the South), Jefferson Mays (I Am the Night), Gayle Rankin (GLOW) and Lili Taylor (American Crime) round out the cast.

Check out HBO’s Perry Mason trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be watching the show this summer.