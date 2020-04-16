MacGyver Meets His Young Mom (and Thomas Edison!) in Trippy Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Brandon Micheal Hall Breaks Silence on God Friended Me Cancellation, Says CBS Axing Was 'Out of Our Control'

MacGyver RSVPs for a very exclusive, time-wimey shindig in this exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode (CBS, 8/7c).

In “Tesla + Bell + Edison + Mac,” the series’ titular problem solver is put into a dream state in order to help him recall key evidence that he glimpsed in Nikola Tesla’s secret lab, while on the hunt for Codex intel, prior to being caught and knocked out.

As seen in the video above, a foggy Mac is led around a dreamscape soiree by a flapper named Ellen (multiple NCISes’ Scottie Thompson), whom we come to learn is an out-of-time incarnation of his none other than his mother! But before Mac can find what — or actually whom, as in Nikola Tesla — he is after, he almost literally bumps into two VIP inventors: Thomas Edison (Survivor’s Remorse‘s Tom Thon) and Alexander Graham Bell (Lucky Jay‘s Mark Boyd).

Press play above to witness the meeting of great minds!

