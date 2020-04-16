DuckTales Video: Retta Makes Her Memorable, Musical Debut (With a Bonus Parks and Rec Reunion)

RELATED STORIES Performer of the Week: Retta

Performer of the Week: Retta

Retta may play a mermaid on DuckTales, but she sings like an angel.

Saturday’s episode (Disney XD, 9:30 am) sends the gang to Mervana, a society of zen mermaids… with a villainous agenda? That last part is merely Louie’s hunch, but like any web-footed detective worth his feathers, he’s determined to confirm his suspicions.

Perhaps the Ducks’ encounter with Retta’s character, a truth-telling half-harp/half-mermaid, will shed some light on the situation. And wouldn’t you know it, we happen to have an exclusive first look at their momentous (and musical!) meeting.

“I only tell the truth — a thing the mer-people used to value,” she tells the Ducks after they kindly free her from the shackles of an old sheet. Needless to say, the singing harp proves, ahem, instrumental in the Ducks’ investigation.

And here’s a fun little fact for all you Parks and Recreation fans: Retta’s guest appearance marks a mini Pawnee reunion with Ben Schwartz, who voices Dewey Duck. (Yes, we know that Dewey doesn’t appear in this video. You’ll just have to watch the episode.)

In addition to premiering on Disney XD, Saturday’s episode will also be available to stream in DisneyNOW. Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at Retta in all her duck/mermaid/harp glory, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.