TVLine Items: Anthony Michael Hall on Blacklist, Creepshow to AMC and More

The Brat Pack is getting back together — sort of: Anthony Michael Hall has landed a role on James Spader’s NBC drama The Blacklist, ETOnline.com reports.

Hall will appear in multiple Season 7 episodes as Donald Ressler’s (Diego Klattenhoff) estranged brother, Robby, who leads his sibling to secrets long thought buried away. He makes his debut in the April 24 episode.

Although Hall (The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles) and Spader (Pretty in Pink) gained fame in iconic ’80s John Hughes films, they never shared the screen. Hall’s TV credits include The Dead Zone, Murder in the First, Psych and Awkward.

* The first season of Shudder’s horror anthology series Creepshow will get a run on AMC, with two episodes airing back-to-back on Mondays at 9/8c from May 4 through May 18.

* PBS has made Ken Burns’s 2016 film Jackie Robinson available to stream for free here to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, which marks the breaking of the color barrier in baseball.

* Quibi is developing Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s play Good Boys and True into a drama series about six people drawn together by a disturbing videotape that surfaces on the campus of the elite preparatory academy St. Joe’s School for Boys in the fall of 1988.

* To fill the slot left by the coronavirus-delayed Genius: Aretha, National Geographic has moved up the premiere date for the limited series Barkskins to Monday, May 25 at 9 pm. The drama, which will air back-to-back episodes over four weeks, is adapted from Annie Proulx’s 2016 novel of the same name about the mysterious massacre of settlers in the vast and unforgiving wilds of 1690s New France.

* Hulu has released a trailer for Solar Opposites, a new animated comedy from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roland and head writer Mike McMahan, premiering Friday, May 8:

* Netflix has released a new trailer for The Eddy, a music-themed limited series from Damien Chazelle (La La Land), premiering Friday, May 8:

