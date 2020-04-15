Kristin Davis to Host Baby-Themed Dating Show Labor of Love at Fox

RELATED STORIES Deputy Cancelled at Fox

Deputy Cancelled at Fox Leslie Jordan Joins Mayim Bialik in Fox's Miranda Remake Call Me Kat

Most dating shows start out with casual flirting — but Fox’s new entry skips right ahead to procreation.

Sex and the City star Kristin Davis will host Labor of Love, debuting Thursday, May 21 at 9/8c on Fox. The reality series will follow 41-year-old career woman (and The Bachelor alum) Kristy Katzmann, who’s ready to have a baby; she “will be matched with 15 sexy, sophisticated and like-minded men, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine,” according to the official description. The men will be put through parenting-themed challenges in the hopes that one will eventually become the father of Kristy’s children.

“When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show,” Davis, who also serves as a producer, said in a statement. “I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy’s side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting.”

At the end of the eight-week series, Kristy — who competed for Brad Womack’s heart on The Bachelor in 2007 — will decide if she wants to settle down with the last man standing, or if she’d rather continue on the path to motherhood alone.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, and then hit the comments below and tell us: Will you tune into Labor of Love?