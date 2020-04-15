Kimmy Schmidt Returns to Netflix With Interactive Special — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES Hannah Gadsby's Comedy Special Douglas to Hit Netflix in May

Hannah Gadsby's Comedy Special Douglas to Hit Netflix in May Dead to Me Season 2 Gets May Premiere Date at Netflix -- Watch a New Teaser

More than a year after we said goodbye to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the Netflix heroine is returning to remind us just how strong females are. (Spoiler alert: “as hell.”)

The streaming service announced today that a new interactive special titled Kimmy vs. the Reverend will be available to watch (and control!) on Tuesday, May 12.

Here’s what fans can expect, per the special’s official synopsis: “Kimmy Schmidt sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ‘cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!”

In addition to Kimmy Schmidt‘s regular cast — Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane — the special also welcomes Daniel Radcliffe, Jon Hamm, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer and Johnny Knoxville.

The long-awaited event is executive-produced by Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond and David Miner.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Kimmy vs. the Reverend, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.