Disney Family Singalong: Derek Hough and Partner Make a Meal of 'Be Our Guest' in Delightful Sneak Peek

Derek Hough lights up his kitchen dance floor when channeling Beauty and the Beast‘s Lumiere in a sneak peek from ABC’s Disney Family Sinaglong, which premieres this Thursday at 8/7c (as Station 19 moves to a later time slot).

Partnering with real-life love/Dancing With the Stars: Juniors mentor Hayley Erbert, Hough turns a humdrum homemade “meal” into a rousing rendition of “Be Our Guest,” complete with Beast and Beauty costuming. Stick around for the duration, and the pair even work in a third party, when a fellow DWTS vet joins in remotely.

And here you thought the Singalong celebs would simply be in sweatpants (like the rest of us) and crooning from their couches. Or at least I did.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, The Disney Family Singalong will feature celebrities with their families as they perform their favorite Disney tunes from the cozy confines of their quarantine homes. With an animated character leading you through on-screen lyrics, viewers are invited to “join” the celebs as they croon tunes from Disney classics such as Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Moana, Frozen and High School Musical.

The complete set list, following an on-screen vocal warmup for everyone from Kristin Chenoweth, is as follows:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban