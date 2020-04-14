The Flash Photos: [Spoiler] Is Kidnapped and Sue Dearbon Returns in First Episode After Extended Break

The Flash gets a creepy-crawly blast from the past when the CW drama returns with its first new episode in five weeks.

In the episode “So Long and Goodnight,” airing Tuesday, April 21 at 8/7c, Black Hole hires the suuuuuper-bendy Rag Doll (returning guest star Troy James) to kill Joe. But when Joe refuses to head into WITSEC and stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger), it appears — as seen in this first batch of new episodic photos in what feels like far, far too long — that someone very near and dear to the top cop will land in the mysterious organization’s cross hairs. The Flash Season 6 Photos

Elsewhere in the first episode following an extended break, Ralph, while investigating Carver with Cisco, runs into Sue Dearbon (returning guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) again, while Iris becomes suspicious of Eva.

On the latter front, can Flash fans count on Barry realizing sooner versus later that his “wife” is a poser? “Yes — the audience won’t have to wait until the end of the season for this to happen,” showrunner Eric Wallace told TVLine. “However, there will be tragic consequences to learning the truth about Mirror-Iris,” he warned. “Consequences that will send the season in a new, even more dangerous direction for Team Flash.”

In other words, WestAllen fans, “Barry and Iris are, indeed, about to experience the rockiest month of their marriage so far,” Wallace has said.

Because of the pandemic-related production shutdown, The Flash will come up a few episodes short with Season 6, with DC’s Stargirl set to claim the Tuesday leadoff spot on May 19.

