We do love a parade, and NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers hosted one best it could, given the confines of the pandemic quarantine.

On Monday’s edition of the late-night NBC series, writer Amber Ruffin presided over an Easter Parade that was held within her own home. Because of the strange times we live in, each of the slapdash parade floats celebrated a certain and all-too-relatable aspect of quarantine life — including jeans that seem like such a fancy bother to shimmy into anymore, homemade cookies that barely hit the plate before being inhaled during a fit of despair, and of course a Zoom meeting with coworkers.

Press play above, grab a seat, and take in Ruffin’s stay-at-homemade festivities. Which float do you identity with most?