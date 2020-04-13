TV Ratings: American Idol Eyes Series Lows But Tops Easter Sunday in Demo

RELATED STORIES American Idol's Top 21, Ranked: Who Will Shine When Season 18 Goes Live?

In the latest TV ratings, American Idol two-week “This Is Me” time-killer kicked off with 5.8 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, slipping 16 percent week-to-week in both measures to hit and tie series lows (as flagged by TVLine reader Gromitfan), but still leading Easter Sunday in the demo. (CBS’ 60 Minutes drew the night’s largest audience, 9.6 million.)

Closing ABC’s night, The Rookie (4.8 mil/0.7) was down 19 percent and one tenth from last week’s season highs.

Elsewhere….

CBS | God Friended Me (5.9 mil/0.6) and NCIS: Los Angeles (6.7 mil/0.7) were both steady in the demo, while NCIS: New Orleans (6 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth. All three dramas dropped some eyeballs.

NBC | The Jesus Christ Superstar Live encore averaged 3.2 mil and a 0.4, giving NBC (faint praise alert!) its best audience in the time slot (excepting sports and the Golden Globes) since July 7.

