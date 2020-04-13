NFL Draft 2020 Lays Out Virtual Plan: Get the Complete TV Schedule

RELATED STORIES Grey's Anatomy: Season 16's Sweetest, Saddest, Most Shocking Moments

The NFL has detailed its plan to later this month hold a socially distant, virtual draft that also will double as a fundraiser for COVID 19-related relief organizations.

This year’s draft will be held Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25, with ESPN and NFL Network teaming for one presentation across both networks, while ABC will present its own distinctive, primetime telecasts for Rounds 1-3 (before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network presentation of Rounds 4-7). See the detailed schedule below.

Originally scheduled to be held on-site in Las Vegas, the 2020 NFL Draft will instead originate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios and adhere to proper social distancing guidelines and local workplace rules dictated by the coronavirus pandemic. Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio while a majority of the analysts, reporters and other experts will contribute remotely from home.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce the picks from his own home.

As previously announced, the NFL Draft will also feature a “Draft-a-Thon” which will pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders as well as raise for six national nonprofits and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts.

NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE

Thurs, April 23 (8-11:30 p.m. ET)

Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Fri, April 24 (7-11:30 p.m.):

Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Sat, April 25 (12-7 p.m.):

Rounds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio