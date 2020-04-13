LEGO Masters Finale's 24-Hour Build Is Thrown Isolation-Ending Twist (Video)

RELATED STORIES The Masked Singer: Up-to-the-Minute Clues About Turtle, Banana & Co.

As the tension (wait for it) builds during LEGO Masters‘ 24-hour, season-ending challenge, the three remaining teams get thrown a stress-relieving twist — as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from the Fox competition’s freshman finale.

In the final challenge of Season 1 (airing this Wednesday, April 15 at 9/8c), Boone/Mark, Sam/Jessica and Tyler/Amy go head-to-head as they create their most epic builds yet, over the course of 24 brick-clicking hours and with a $100,000 cash prize on the line (as well as a trophy and the none-too-shabby title of LEGO Master).

Amid this day-long odyssey, host Will Arnett steps on set to throw the finalists a different kind of mid-build twist, one that will end their weeks of isolation (can you imagine?). Press play above to witness the joyous, pre-taped, socially non-distant moment.

Season to date, LEGO Masters is averaging north of a 1.1 demo rating and 3.5 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), ranking fifth among all Fox programming in both measures. With DVR playback factored in, those tallies swell to a 1.8 rating and 5.5 million viewers.