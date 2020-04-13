Hannah Gadsby's Comedy Special Douglas to Hit Netflix in May

RELATED STORIES Dead to Me Season 2 Gets May Premiere Date at Netflix

Didn’t get a chance to see Hannah Gadsby‘s Douglas in person? Good news: Netflix is giving you a front-row seat later this spring.

The streamer will drop Gadsby’s latest comedy special on Tuesday, May 26, TVLine has learned.

Douglas, which is named after Gadsby’s eldest dog, is described as “a tour from the dog park to the Renaissance and back, guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds.” Gadsby previously performed Douglas at venues around the world, including a stop in Los Angeles where the hour-long Netflix special was filmed.

“I’m really enjoying touring with the live performance, but there will be places in the world that I won’t be able to visit, so it’s wonderful that Netflix will bring the show to every corner of the globe,” Gadsby said in May 2019, when her team-up with the streaming service was first announced.

Gadsby’s previous stand-up special, Nanette, was released on Netflix in June 2018, making it the streamer’s first original comedy special from Australia. With its pointed commentary on LGBTQ issues — particularly Gadsby’s anecdotes about her own experience as a lesbian — the critically lauded special made Gadsby one of that year’s buzziest performers.

