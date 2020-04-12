Quotes of the Week: The Good Fight, Modern Family, Station 19 and More

The bad news: We had to bid multiple TV series farewell this week, and two of them have left our screens for good. (Schitt’s Creek and Modern Family, we miss you already.)

The good news: The myriad finales yielded plenty of memorable dialogue, which we’ve collected in our latest Quotes of the Week gallery.

Of course, not all of this week’s quotable moments came from finales, though our newest compilation does feature The Resident, Grey’s Anatomy and The Walking Dead, all of which ended in some form during the last seven days. Quotes of the Week for April 5, 2020

But we’ve also got some new ground rules for Jackson to follow on Station 19, a romantic dilemma for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s title character, a Rookie scene that’s straight outta Looney Tunes and Good Girls‘ progressive commentary on a Sesame Street duo.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of One Day at a Time (read post mortem) and The Good Fight (read season premiere recap), plus sound bites from Survivor, Tommy and more series.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!