TV Ratings: Magnum Returns Steady, Draws Friday's Largest Audience

CBS’ Magnum P.I. resumed Season 2/reclaimed Hawaii Five-0‘s time slot on Friday night with 7.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, right on par with its midseason finale(7.1 mil/0.7) and up a tick from its fall/winter average (6.5 mil/0.6). In total viewers, Magnum drew its second largest audience of the season and this Friday’s biggest crowd (with lead-out Blue Bloods in rerun mode).

Opening the Eye’s night, MacGyver (6.4 mil/0.7) dipped 10 percent and a tenth from last week’s season highs. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Blacklist (4.8 mil/0.7) ticked up to deliver its second most watched and No. 2-rated Friday telecast ever.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.3 mil/0.6) dropped a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

ABC | Shark Tank (4.8 mil/0.8) was steady, topping Friday in the demo.

THE CW | Charmed (727K/0.2) ticked up, while Dynasty (384K/0.1) was steady.

