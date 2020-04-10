This Is Us Coloring Book, Supernatural Recipes, Buffy Board Game and More Stay-at-Home Quarantine Activities

By now, you’ve hopefully been safely confined to your home for weeks, so you may have finally cleared that backlog of shows sitting on your DVR. Or maybe you’re just tired of watching TV. (Gasp! Say it ain’t so!) Or perhaps you’re looking for a new way to spend a couple of hours with your loved ones. TVLine’s got the solution to your quarantine conundrum: a selection of small screen-related games, puzzles, coloring books and more activities to help pass the time while staying indoors.

Our picks include sets to build your very own Central Perk and King’s Landing, which should keep you busy for hours, if not days. We’ve also found something for the cooking fanatics/bakers that will make them Dean Winchester’s favorite person. And of course, coloring inside the lines isn’t just for kids anymore, with adult coloring books featuring the hunky men of Outlander and This Is Us.

Plus, we’ve handpicked some TV twists on classic games like Clue, Monopoly and Jenga. You can also finally run the show as the head of your own network, courtesy of a one-of-a-kind board game.

Scroll through the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to view our TV-related quarantine activities, then hit the comments to add your ideas.

