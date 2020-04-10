Too Hot to Handle Trailer: Netflix's New Reality Experiment Blindsides 10 Sex-Crazed Singles With a 'Naughty Twist'

RELATED STORIES Dead to Me Season 2 Gets May Premiere Date at Netflix -- Watch a New Teaser

It’s hard to put a price on self-control, but $100,000 is a decent place to start. That’s the cash prize up for grabs on Netflix’s upcoming reality dating experiment Too Hot to Handle, whose eight-episode first season drops on Friday, April 17.

Here’s the skinny: Ten smokin’ hot singles from all across the globe come together in paradise for what they think is going to be the sexiest summer of their lives — only to discover that money is deducted from the group’s final pot for every sexual encounter that goes down. Yes, that includes kissing.

Naturally, the whole shebang is hosted by an Alexa-like machine named Lana, who throws just as many wrenches into the game as the cheeky, unsuspecting players.

With one week until the show’s premiere, Netflix has released the first official trailer, which offers a glimpse at the action — though we use that term very loosely. (Remember the rules!) As you’ll see, some of the contestants are committed to keeping it zipped, while others’ loose lips threaten to sink everyone’s ship.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your official first look at Too Hot to Handle, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be tuning in?