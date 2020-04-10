RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Which Stars Are Hitting the Runway This Month? Watch First Promo

RELATED STORIES Drag Race Sneak Peek: Crystal Methyd Shares a Painful Personal Struggle

RuPaul is sitting on a secret. VH1 announced today that the celebrity edition of Drag Race, officially titled RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, will premiere on Friday, April 24 at 9:30/8:30c, following a new episode of regular Drag Race. Meanwhile, Untucked will move to 11 pm.

(No, you’re not misreading that. For four glorious weeks, we’re getting 3.5 hours of sweet Drag Race content every Friday. Odd bless.)

Each episode will feature three celebrities getting dragged up by the very best. Returning “Queen Supremes” include Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. But if you were hoping to find out which famous faces they’ll be beating, you’re out of luck.

“During this four-part event series, the audience must tune-in to find out which film, music, television, and comedy stars will be featured in the competition,” reads the official synopsis. (You know, hence the Secret of it all.) “Each week, a trio of celebrities open up their heart and mind to the transformative power of drag, embracing the inner fierce queen inside of them. They all step onto the runway feeling beautiful, powerful and inspired in their own way, realizing that drag doesn’t change who they are, but reveals who they are.”

Though the celebrities are battling for the title of “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar,” they will also be playing for charity.

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” host/executive producer RuPaul said in a statement. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

Hit PLAY on the show’s first official promo above, then drop a comment with your top picks below: Which celebrities are you hoping to see in drag?