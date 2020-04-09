Drag Race Sneak Peek: Crystal Methyd Shares a Painful Personal Struggle

RELATED STORIES Drag Race Sneak Peek: Which Queen Doesn't Have a Prayer of Winning the Madonna Musical Challenge?

Drag Race Sneak Peek: Which Queen Doesn't Have a Prayer of Winning the Madonna Musical Challenge? Drag Race Recap: Subpar Snatch Game Sets the Stage for a Fiery Showdown

Crystal Methyd is the next Season 12 queen to bear her soul on Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c). As the nine remaining contestants prepare themselves for this week’s maxi challenge, a production of Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical, Crystal takes a moment to discuss where she comes from — and the people that are always on her heart.

She talks about her parents back in Missouri, specifically her father, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a few years ago. “Every time I leave the house, I usually drive away crying,” she says in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek above.

Crystal opening about her family’s struggles triggers a change of heart in Gigi Goode, who still feels badly about what she said during last week’s Untucked.

“It’s been such a short amount of time since we’ve all been together, but we’ve built a family,” Gigi tells the cameras. “Families fight, and families get over it. I hope that people can forgive and forget, because for as long as we do have each other, we are all that we have.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s Drag Race, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which queen(s) are you rooting for? And which should be the next to go?