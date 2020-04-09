Tiger King Gets Official Netflix After Show Hosted by Joel McHale

RELATED STORIES Lisa Kudrow Joins Steve Carell in Netflix's Space Force -- Get First Look

Tiger King‘s rumored “eighth” episode has been found, and Joel McHale will be the one lording over it

The Community grad announced (in the tweeted video below) that he will host Tiger King and I, an official after show that will premiere on Netflix on Sunday, April 12.

The catch-up special will feature new interviews with Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic’s former zoo manager John Reinke, campaign manager Joshua Dial, ex-husband John Finlay, zoo manager Saff Saffery, head zookeeper Erik Cowie, reality-TV producer Rick Kirkman, and investor/big cat enthusiast Jeff Lowe with his wife Lauren.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness explores “the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners,” where “few stand out more than ‘Joe Exotic’ (aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage), a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo.” As the docuseries unfolds, things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of her own big cat sanctuary, threatens to put Joe Exotic’s zoo out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to — SPOILER ALERT! — an arrest for a murder-for-hire plot.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving 22 years in the clink, having been convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse as well as two counts of murder for hire.

As reported this week, the seven-part docuseries drew 34.3 million total unique viewers in the U.S. over its first 10 days of release (per Nielsen). That’s within five percent of Netflix buzz king Stranger Things, which with its third season in the same span of time amassed 36.3 million viewers.