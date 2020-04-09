Saturday Night Live Returning With New Episode This Weekend

Live from various cast members’ apartments, it’s Saturday night!

NBC on Thursday announced that Saturday Night Live will return with a new episode on Saturday, April 11, with material produced remotely. The episode will include a new Weekend Update segment, as well as other original content.

SNL last aired on March 8, with host Daniel Craig and musical guest The Weeknd. The late-night series was 15 episodes into its 21-episode 45th season.

The series was then supposed to return from a previously scheduled hiatus on March 28, when Office alum John Krasinski was set to host in support of the since-delayed A Quiet Place Part II; Dua Lipa was supposed to serve as the musical guest. That episode was ultimately scrapped, and production was suspended indefinitely as a result of the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

Since the production shutdown was first announced, fellow NBC late-night series The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers have resumed production from the hosts’ homes. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, CBS’ Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah, HBO’s Bill Maher and John Oliver, and TBS’ Samantha Bee and Conan O’Brien have also produced new content from their respective coronavirus bunkers.

