Grace and Frankie Live: Watch Final Season Premiere Table Read

Netflix is inviting fans to YouTube and Chill with the cast of Grace and Frankie.

Beginning tonight at 8/7c, the comedy’s entire ensemble — Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn and Ethan Embry, as well as showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris — will gather for a virtual table read of the upcoming seventh (and final!) season premiered, ominously titled “The Fallout.”

Immediately following the table read, the entire cast will stick around for a live Q&A moderated by Kauffman. In addition to simply entertaining Grace and Frankie fans, the live stream is also aiming to raise awareness for Meals on Wheels’ COVID-19 Relief Program which benefits “food-insecure and isolated seniors” in this difficult time.

Grace and Frankie’s 13-episode sixth season dropped fairly recently (Does Jan. 15 qualify as recent? Does anyone even know what day it is anymore?), so to be getting an early look at Season 7 is quite a treat for quarantined fans. The final installment isn’t set to premiere in its entirety until 2021.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch the cast of Grace and Frankie read the final season premiere, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.