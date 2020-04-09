Apple TV+ for Free: Dickinson, Servant, For All Mankind, Snoopy and More

RELATED STORIES Chris Evans Is Defending Jacob, No Matter What It Takes, in Apple Trailer

Apple wants to be a part of your quarantine binge diet, by making several of its original Apple TV+ series and movies free to view (for a limited time, of course).

At Apple.co/FreeForEveryone, customers in the U.S. can watch the following content — sorry, no Morning Show for you! — for free on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

Little America

This anthology series featuring eight funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising true stories of immigrants in America, when they’re more relevant now than ever.

Servant

A twist-filled, psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

For All Mankind

NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the U.S. to the moon.

Dickinson

Starring Hailee Steinfeld, this comedy series audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Wiz Khalifa guest stars.

Helpsters

This live-action pre-school series from the makers of Sesame Street follows a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems.

Ghostwriter

In this re-imagining of Sesame Workshops’ 1992 series, each episode’s story arc is grouped around literature, featuring classics and new works commissioned from popular authors like D.J. MacHale and Kwame Alexander.

Snoopy in Space

In this series of 12 animated shorts featuring Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang, Snoopy fulfills his dreams and embarks on his next big adventure: becoming a NASA astronaut.

The Elephant Queen

This genre-crossing wildlife documentary narrated by Chiwetel Eljiofor follows Athena, a majestic elephant matriarch, who leads her family across an unforgiving, yet cinematic natural landscape made up of grasslands and woodlands, dotted with seasonal waterholes.