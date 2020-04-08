Thomas L. Miller, Prolific Producer Behind TGIF Sitcoms Full House and Family Matters, Dead at 79

Thomas L. Miller, the veteran EP behind TGIF comedies Family Matters, Full House, Perfect Strangers and Step by Step and half of the powerhouse Miller/Boyett producing team, died Sunday of complications from heart disease. He was 79.

A source tells TVLine that Miler’s death was not coronavirus-related.

During his seven-decade career, Miller also developed (along with Garry Marshall) the classic ’70s sitcoms Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley and Mork and Mindy.

His most recent TV credit was Netflix’s Full House sequel series Fuller House.

In 2000, Miller moved to New York and, along with his real-life and professional partner Bob Boyett, launched a new career as a theater producer. His Broadway credits included War Horse (a 2011 Tony winner for Best Play), Tootsie and the upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire. TV Stars Who Died in 2020

“Thomas Miller was born to entertain, infused with irrepressible passion and love for bringing joy to others through his life’s work,” read a statement from Warner Bros. Television. “And what a skill set he possessed. He was at once a thoughtful and tasteful executive, an extremely talented writer, and a highly successful producer whose many hit series will live long in the collective memory of fans around the world. Everyone at Warner Bros. Television Group and the Fuller House family will miss him deeply, and we send our love to his longtime partner Bob Boyett and to the Miller family.”