TVLine Items: Homecoming Teaser, Elmo's Playdate Special and More

Janelle Monáe makes a mysterious Homecoming in a newly released teaser trailer for Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video drama.

Premiering Friday, May 22, the sophomore run features Monáe as a woman who “wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is,” per the official synopsis. “Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.”

Monáe is joined by new cast members Chris Cooper (11.22.63) as Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder, and Joan Cusack (Shameless) as Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman. Season 1 stars Stephan James and Hong Chau return as Walter Cruz and Audrey Temple, respectively.

* The half-hour special Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate will air simultaneously across HBO, HBO Latino, TBS, TNT, truTV, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and PBS Kids on Tuesday, April 14 at 7/6c. The program “is aimed at helping kids and families around the world feel connected in this time of uncertainty and features everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends and celebrity guests including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross.”

* Lifetime has ordered the Married at First Sight spinoff Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, a self-shot series following the highs, lows, humor, drama and domestic life of the flagship show’s fan-fave couples. The six-episode offshoot will premiere Wednesday, May 20 at 8 pm.

