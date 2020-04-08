ABC to Honor Garry Marshall With Primetime Special — Watch Promo

RELATED STORIES Modern Family Kids, Then and Now: See How Much Everyone Grew in 11 Seasons

Sensing the need for some feel-good television right now, ABC will air a primetime special that pays tribute to the late Hollywood icon Garry Marshall, TVLine has learned.

Airing Tuesday, May 12 at 8/7c, The Happy Days of Garry Marshall will feature Marshall’s family, friends and colleagues sharing their favorite memories of the prolific director, who passed away in 2016 due to complications from pneumonia.

Famous faces appearing in the special include Julie Andrews, Jennifer Garner, Richard Gere, Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, Ron Howard, Jimmy Kimmel, Julia Roberts, John Stamos and Henry Winkler. Marshall’s wife, Barbara, and their three children will also share never-before-heard stories about the industry legend, including a look back at the start of his Hollywood career.

“Garry famously said, ‘I never wanted to change the world. I wanted to entertain the world.’ And for more than six decades, his work in television and films made us laugh, touched our hearts and always left us feeling good,” said John Scheinfeld, who will executive-produce the special. “Featuring his most famous stars, this very special celebration captures the hilarious, positive, upbeat and romantic nature of Garry Marshall. It’s exactly the show we need right now.”

Among his many contributions to the TV industry, Marshall created Happy Days and the original TV adaptation of The Odd Couple. He also directed a wide range of films, including classics such as Pretty Woman, Beaches and Runaway Bride.

Check out a promo for ABC’s special above, then drop a comment and tell us if you’ll be watching the network’s tribute.