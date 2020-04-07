Former House doctor Olivia Wilde is bringing together some of the biggest names in fake medicine to pay tribute to the actual hospital workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The closest… I’ve ever come to being a doctor is putting on a costume,” the actress formerly known as Thirteen notes at the start of the epic mashup, before adding tongue-in-cheek, “And while it is close, it is not quite the same. I just want to say thank you to all the real healthcare heroes out there.”
Among the TV vets featured in the video are Wilde’s former House co-stars Lisa Edelstein, Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, Kal Pen and Peter Jacobson.
Wilde also recruited cast members from ER (Julianna Margulies and Maura Tierney), Scrubs (Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison) and Grey’s Anatomy (alums Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh and Kate Walsh). Nurse Jackie‘s Edie Falco, The Good Doctor‘s Freddie Highmore and Doogie Howser himself, Neil Patrick Harris, also make cameos.
Check out the full video below:
On behalf of fake doctors everywhere, we want to thank the actual healthcare superheroes on the front lines of this crisis. On this #worldhealthday please consider donating to buy essential resources for these first responders who are risking their lives for us. Thriveglobal.com/firstresponders #firstrespondersfirst ELBOW BUMPS to my favorite fake docs : @patrickdempsey @nph @donald_aison @zachbraff Julianna Margulies Maura Tierney @_sarahchalke @ediefalco @lisaedelstein @jennifermorrison @omarepps @realpjacobson @kalpenn @iamsandraohinsta @katewalsh @freddiehighmore @jennifer.garner And my friend and super-editor @jamie_egan !!!