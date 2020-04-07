RELATED STORIES All Rise to Shoot Pandemic Episode Using FaceTime, Zoom -- Cast Will Record Footage From Inside Homes

Former House doctor Olivia Wilde is bringing together some of the biggest names in fake medicine to pay tribute to the actual hospital workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The closest… I’ve ever come to being a doctor is putting on a costume,” the actress formerly known as Thirteen notes at the start of the epic mashup, before adding tongue-in-cheek, “And while it is close, it is not quite the same. I just want to say thank you to all the real healthcare heroes out there.”

Among the TV vets featured in the video are Wilde’s former House co-stars Lisa Edelstein, Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, Kal Pen and Peter Jacobson.

Wilde also recruited cast members from ER (Julianna Margulies and Maura Tierney), Scrubs (Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison) and Grey’s Anatomy (alums Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh and Kate Walsh). Nurse Jackie‘s Edie Falco, The Good Doctor‘s Freddie Highmore and Doogie Howser himself, Neil Patrick Harris, also make cameos.

Check out the full video below: