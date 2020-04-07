TVLine Items: Grace and Frankie Live, Daredevil Vet Joins Fox Pilot and More

Grace and Frankie is giving fans a very early sneak peek at the beginning of its ending: The show’s cast will perform a live table read of its seventh and final season premiere on Thursday, April 9 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on the Netflix Is a Joke YouTube page.

Stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen and the rest of the ensemble will participate in the reading of the episode, titled “The Fallout,” which will be followed by a live Q&A moderated by co-creator Marta Kauffman. The “event” will also raise awareness for Meals on Wheels’ COVID-19 Relief Program to benefit food-insecure and isolated seniors.

Grace and Frankie‘s final season officially premieres in 2021.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Elodie Yung (Marvel’s Daredevil, The Defenders) will headline the Fox drama pilot The Cleaning Lady, replacing Shannyn Sossamon, our sister site Deadline reports. Yung stars as a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

* Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat has released a new short story featuring the Time Lord, titled “The Terror of the Umpty Ums.” Read it here.

* TBS’ comedy game show The Misery Index will return for Season 2, with host Jameela Jamil, on Thursday, May 14 at 10:30 pm.

* AMC’s Quiz — a three-part drama about the 2001 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? UK cheating scandal, starring Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Michael Sheen (The Good Fight) and Sian Clifford (Fleabag) — will now air on successive Sundays, starting May 31. (Quiz was originally set to air three consecutive weeknights, starting May 25.)

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?