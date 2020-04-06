ABC, CBS and NBC Join Forces for Star-Studded Coronavirus Fundraiser

RELATED STORIES All Rise to Shoot Pandemic Episode Using FaceTime, Zoom -- Cast Will Record Footage From Inside Homes

Three broadcast networks are setting aside their rivalries for a good cause: ABC, CBS and NBC are all set to air One World: Together at Home, a fundraiser that will celebrate those fighting to end the coronavirus pandemic.

Airing Saturday, April 18 at 8/7c on all three networks, the benefit event — which is not a telethon, per the official announcement — aims to educate and inform viewers on the coronavirus risks and prevention efforts. It will feature interviews with World Health Organization experts, as well as stories from health care workers on the front lines.

One World will also be quite a star-studded event, hosted by late-night personalities Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. Also set to appear at the benefit: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris Elba (who recently tested positive for the coronavirus), John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sesame Street friends and Stevie Wonder, among others.

Donations made during the fundraiser will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund (to support and equip health care workers around the world) and to carefully vetted local charities that provide food, shelter and health care to communities impacted by COVID-19.

In addition to its stateside airing on NBC, ABC and CBS, an edited version of One World will air on BBC One for U.K. audiences on Sunday, April 19. Audrey Morrissey (The Voice) will produce the special in partnership with Global Citizen.