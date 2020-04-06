Ellen Returns to 'Help Take Your Mind Off of Everything' During 'Unpleasant' Time — Watch At-Home Monologue

After three weeks in self-quarantine, Ellen DeGeneres has reemerged in hopes of providing viewers with a much-needed “distraction” during these trying times.

DeGeneres’ eponymous daytime talk show resumed production on Monday with new episodes shot at home. “This is crazy,” she said. “I wasn’t supposed to be doing my show from my house until next season.”

After she took a moment to applaud the “first responders, supermarket employees, truck drivers [and] everyone who keeps us going,” DeGeneres explained why it was so important to get back on the air. Aside from keeping her staff employed, she also wanted to provide an escape for viewers who are not handling isolation well.

“While we’re all stuck here, I want to help you take your mind off of everything that’s going on in the world,” DeGeneres said. “I’ve always wanted to have this show as a distraction, as a break from whatever’s going on out there that may be unpleasant. So if you’re feeling down, I want to lift you up. If you’re feeling trapped, I want to set you free. If you’re feeling like you’re going in the wrong direction, I want you to back that thing up. It is a strange time, and this is what we have to do right now.”

What followed was a brief monologue, a video chat with Stephen “tWitch” Boss, and an in-person appearance by executive producer “Average” Andy Lassner, who maintained an appropriate distance. DeGeneres then cut to a video featuring her brother, guitar instructor Vance DeGeneres, whose 60-second Instagram lesson was interrupted by none other than former Office boss Steve Carrell. Coronavirus Interrupts TV: Which Seasons Will Be Shortened?

DeGeneres isn’t the only daytime personality set to work from home this week. The Wendy Williams Show will incorporate new segments into episodes taped before the show stopped production last month, while Rachael Ray will air two new episodes, on Monday and Friday, filmed at her residence in upstate New York. They join Live With Kelly and Ryan, The Talk and The View, all of which have already returned with their hosts hunkered down in their respective homes.

Watch clips from DeGeneres' return above and below.


