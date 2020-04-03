Grant Gustin 'Devastated' By Death of The Flash Co-Star Logan Williams

The Flash star Grant Gustin is mourning the loss of 16-year-old actor Logan Williams, who passed away suddenly on Thursday.

Williams played a young Barry Allen in eight episodes of the CW series, last appearing in the Season 2 installment “The Man Who Saved Central City.” TV Stars Who Died in 2020

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” Gustin captioned an Instagram photo of himself, Williams and Flash co-star Jesse L. Martin. “This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set.”

He continued, “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

Canada’s Tri-City News reported Williams’ death on Friday, but a cause of death has not been revealed.

In addition to his work on The Flash, Williams appeared in multiple episodes of Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart as Miles Montgomery, the son of Chelah Horsdal’s Cat Montgomery. His credits also included episodes of Supernatural and The Whispers.