Lights Out With David Spade Cancelled at Comedy Central, Will Be Shopped Around to Other Networks

Comedy Central is turning off the lights at Lights Out With David Spade: The late-night talk show won’t return to the cable network after its current run, according to our sister site Variety.

Comedy Central will, however, shop the show around to other networks and platforms. Production was shut down on Lights Out due to the coronavirus pandemic — the last traditional episode aired March 12 — but Spade has been producing a digital version of the show from home. That version of Lights Out will continue to air online for the next few weeks.

Lights Out features Spade and a rotating panel of his comedian friends dissecting pop-culture news and gossip, intentionally steering clear from anything political. Debuting last July in the post-Daily Show time slot, the series has welcomed guests like Kaley Cuoco, Wayne Brady, Drew Carey, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short and many more.

