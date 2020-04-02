Will & Grace Recreates Iconic Moments From I Love Lucy — Watch Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES NFL Postseason Expands to 14 Teams, Adds a Wild Card Telecast for Kids

From one iconic redhead to another, Will & Grace is paying tribute to the enduring legacy of I Love Lucy. The NBC comedy’s April 9 episode (9/8c) finds the gang recreating several classic Lucy moments, with Grace, Karen and even Jack (like you’re surprised!) stepping into Lucille Ball’s legendary role. Will remains forever a Ricky, as if there was any doubt.

TVLine has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at next week’s tribute episode, which welcomes Ball and Desi Arnaz’s daughter Lucie Arnaz as a special guest star, along with fan favorite Leslie Jordan. We also get a peek at the three Lucy scenes being reenacted: “Vitameatavegamin, “Chocolate Factory” and “Grape-Stomping.”

As previously reported, Will & Grace‘s series finale will air on Thursday, April 23 at 9 pm, following a half-hour retrospective special hosted by star Eric McCormack. The comedy’s (second) farewell, appropriately titled “It’s Time,” finds Will packing up his apartment, Grace going into labor, Karen seeking closure with Stan and Jack’s Broadway dream finally becoming a reality.

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of Will & Grace‘s tribute to I Love Lucy, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Who are you most excited to see as Lucy?