Riverdale Musical First Look: Cheryl, Kevin and the Gang All Get Angry as Hedwig — Plus, Meet the Archies!

After a loooong hiatus, Riverdale is back — and they’ve got a song in their hearts (again).

Season 4 of The CW’s teen drama resumes on Wednesday, April 15 at 8/7c with the annual musical episode… but with a twist. After the debacles of the last few years, Kevin decides to spearhead a school variety show rather than a traditional musical. But when Principal Honey refuses to let him do a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, he and his fellow students fight back by all performing a Hedwig number and dressing up as the titular East German transgender rock singer. (As you can see in the photo above, Cheryl Blossom clearly knows how to rock a feathered blonde wig and fishnet tights.)

But that’s not all: The episode also features the much-anticipated debut of Archie’s rock band the Archies, with Archie on guitar, Veronica on vocals, Betty playing the tambourine, Kevin on keyboards and Jughead on drums. Will this help Archie rediscover his long-dormant love for music? Or is he still set on a career path of small-time boxer/masked vigilante?

Check out the gallery to the right — or click here for direct access — for a first look at Riverdale‘s latest musical episode, and drop your thoughts on what’s to come in a comment below.