TVLine Items: NOS4A2 Premiere Date, 90 Day Fiancé Is Quarantined and More

Get ready for a scare: The supernatural horror series NOS4A2, starring Zachary Quinto, will return for Season 2 on Monday, June 1 at 10/9c on AMC. The entire upcoming season will also be simulcast on BBC America.

Picking up eight years after the events of the first season, “Vic McQueen (played by Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto),” per the official synopsis. “Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic — her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”

* The five-episode limited series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, featuring more than 40 returning cast members, will premiere Monday, April 20 on TLC, our sister site Variety reports.

* The Netflix drama The Society has promoted Olivia Nikkanen, who plays Gwen, to series regular for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Disney+’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series has tapped Joby Harold, an executive producer on Netflix’s Spinning Out and WGN America’s Underground, to pen the Star Wars offshoot, per Variety. Harold’s writing credits include the 2017 movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and Zack Snyder’s forthcoming film Army of the Dead.

* Quibi has picked up the stand-up comedy docuseries This Joka, hosted and executive-produced by Will Smith, Deadline reports.

* CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares will air Wednesday, April 8 at 8 pm on CMT. The special, which celebrates the late singer, will feature virtual performances and interviews from Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts and Vince Gill.

