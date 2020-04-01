Drag Race Sneak Peek: As Snatch Game Arrives, One Queen Is Done Playing Nice

RELATED STORIES In Defense of Aiden Zhane, the Bullied Queen of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12

In Defense of Aiden Zhane, the Bullied Queen of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 RuPaul's Drag Race Recap: Which Queen's Future Is Looking Grey?

The Snatch Game finally arrives on Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c), but before the queens can focus on their next challenge, they still have some old drama to hash out.

“I was shook, honestly,” Brita tells the girls of her near-elimination. “I don’t know why I was in the bottom, and I don’t know why my scene partner wasn’t with me. Why does she get a free escape when all of our stuff was together?” (Wait, Brita is complaining about Aiden Zhane again? Color. Me. Surprised.)

Aiden actually gives a good response, telling her, “All we can do is try to bring what the judges are asking from us specifically.” During a follow-up confessional she adds, “These bitches have been coming for me from Day 1, and I’m not here for it. So… Quiet Aiden isn’t going to be quiet for much longer.”

This sneak peek also includes a few of the queens’ choices for Snatch Game — though we have a feeling that at least one of them will want to change their mind before the game begins. Brita is playing as Jennifer Holliday, Jaida Essence Hall is playing as Cardi B, Aiden is playing as Patricia Quinn (aka The Rocky Horror Picture Show‘s Magenta) and Widow Von’Du is playing as Tina Turner… and as Ike Turner. Yikes.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Friday’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.