San Diego Comic-Con Organizers 'Hopeful' to Still Hold Event in July

Organizers of San Diego Comic-Con appear to be taking a “show must go on” approach to this year’s event.

In a tweet directed at potential attendees, SDCC brass gave the impression that the 2020 convention — scheduled for late July — could still happen. This despite stark warnings from the federal government that the coronavirus pandemic could last well into summer.

“To our amazing Comic-Con and WonderCon fans: We understand how difficult the current climate has been for all of us and appreciate your continued support through these trying times,” read the tweet. “No one is as hopeful as we are that we will be able to celebrate #SDCC2020 together come July. As we continue to monitor the situation with local authorities, we will post updates on our social channels! Until then, remember: ‘A hero is an ordinary individual who finds strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.’ — Christopher Reeve.”

Back in February, several major Hollywood studios were already contemplating the possibility of pulling out of the fan convention. “There’s obviously concern,” said one unnamed exec at a major studio. “For now we’re taking a wait-and-see approach.”

SDCC is big business for San Diego, last year generating an estimated $149 million in regional impact to the city. Hotels begin accepting reservations later this month, so a decision is expected soon.