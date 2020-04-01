Joe Exotic Poll Results: Here's Who You Think Should Play the Tiger King

TVLine readers have chosen their Tiger King — and it wasn’t even close.

On Monday, we asked you to choose the actor you think should take on the role of Joe Exotic in Universal Cable Productions’ in-the-works limited series, and the victor received more than 30 percent of the votes — roughly double the closest competitor.

To streamline the voting process, we narrowed the field to 13 contenders, taking into account social media buzz, media handicapping and a few of our own ideas. The finalists included such TV vets as Will Forte, Zach Galafanakis, Woody Harrelson, Danny McBride and Dax Shepard.

The casting frenzy was, of course, ignited by the smash success of Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries, as well as news that a scripted version is in development (with SNL’s Kate McKinnon playing the role of Joe Exotic’s foil Carole Baskin). Joe Exotic: Your Top 10 Casting Picks!

Several actors, including the aforementioned Shepard, have even campaigned for the role. “If I don’t get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken,” he cracked on Twitter last week.

So who took the Tiger King crown? The top 10 vote-getters can be found (in descending order) via the attached gallery — or you can click here for direct access. Do you agree with the results? Or are you demanding a recount?