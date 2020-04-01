TVLine Items: American Dad! Returns, Mark Ruffalo Series Delayed and More

TBS has much to celebrate when it comes to American Dad!: Not only will the series return with new episodes on Monday, April 13 at 10/9c, but the animated comedy is also marking its 15th anniversary, as well as its 300th episode (airing Sept. 14).

In honor of the show’s anniversary, a selection of episodes handpicked by the series’ producers will air each day, April 14-17 and April 21-24 from 4 to 6 pm. Additionally, a marathon of one of the co-creators’ top 15 favorite episodes is scheduled for Monday, April 27 from 2:30 pm to 10 pm.

Guest stars for the upcoming season include The Weeknd (who also co-wrote his May 4 episode and will debut a new song on the series), Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel and Bill Nye. Watch a teaser above.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The six-part HBO limited series I Know This Much Is True, starring Mark Ruffalo as identical twin brothers, will now debut Sunday, May 10. The drama was originally set to premiere on April 27.

* Former co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison have launched a Scrubs rewatch podcast titled Fake Doctors, Real Friends.

* HBO Max’s forthcoming Gossip Girl reboot has cast newcomer Savannah Smith in an undisclosed lead role, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Quibi has released a teaser for its upcoming Punk’d reboot, hosted by Chance the Rapper. The series premieres on Monday, April 6, when Quibi launches:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?