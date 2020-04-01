Adam Schlesinger, Emmy-Winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Songwriter, Dead at 52 of Coronavirus Complications

RELATED STORIES CNN's Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Will Broadcast From Home

Musician Adam Schlesinger, a founding member of Fountains of Wayne who won an Emmy for his songwriting work on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, has died at the age of 52.

Schlesinger was hospitalized earlier this month in upstate New York after contracting the coronavirus and was placed on a ventilator. He passed away Wednesday morning, our sister site Variety reports.

Along with Chris Collingwood, Schlesinger founded the power pop group Fountains of Wayne, who scored a hit with 2003’s “Stacy’s Mom,” which earned them a pair of Grammy nominations. Schlesinger went on to compose music for movies, including That Thing You Do! (earning an Oscar nomination for the title track) and Music and Lyrics, before joining Rachel Bloom and Jack Dolgen on the songwriting team for The CW’s musical rom-com Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He earned five Emmy nominations for his work on the show, including a win last year for co-writing the Season 4 song “Anti-Depressants Are So Not a Big Deal” with Bloom and Dolgen. He served as executive music producer on the series for all four seasons.

Schlesinger also earned a pair of Emmys for his songwriting work on CBS’ Tony Awards broadcasts in 2012 (“It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore”) and 2013 (“If I Had Time”).