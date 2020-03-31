TVLine Items: Bachelor Summer Games Nixed, Shrill Renewed at Hulu and More

ABC has shelved The Bachelor Summer Games, an unannounced spinoff of the reality series franchise which was intended to air during this year’s Summer Olympics, our sister site Variety reports.

The news comes after the announcement that the global coronavirus crisis has pushed the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo to July 23, 2021. It is not yet known if ABC’s Summer Games will also be broadcast next year to coincide with the international sporting event.

Summer Games was set to follow in the footsteps of 2018’s The Bachelor: Winter Games, which brought together Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants from around the world to compete in winter-themed athletic challenges.

* Hulu has renewed the comedy series Shrill, starring and co-created by Aidy Bryant, for an eight-episode Season 3, Variety reports.

* The Last Dance, a 10-part docuseries about NBA legend Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, will air on ESPN over five Sundays, from April 19 to May 17. The program will be available outside the U.S. on Netflix.

* CBS All Access’ animated news series Tooning Out the News has resumed production remotely, and it is now scheduled to premiere Tuesday, April 7.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Outer Banks, a YA series about “four friends, one summer and $400 million in gold.” Nashville‘s Charles Esten is among the adult co-stars. It premieres Wednesday, April 15.

* Hulu has released a trailer for Normal People, a half-hour drama based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, premiering with all 12 episodes on Wednesday, April 29:

