Kelly Ripa took a moment during Monday’s Live broadcast to remember her late All My Children co-star John Callahan, who died on March 28 after suffering a massive stroke.

“I really had a bad weekend this weekend. A very dear friend of mine for many, many years — almost 30 years — passed away over the weekend,” said Ripa, who played AMC‘s Hayley Vaughan from 1990 to 2001. “He was a great actor, a really good friend, one of the funniest people I’ve ever met… He was 66 years old. Way too young to be taken from us.”

While showing a few behind-the-scenes photos of herself and Callahan from their soap days, Ripa added that even though co-host Ryan Seacrest never met Callahan, “you two would have loved each other. He would say the funniest things… He’s just one of those guys.”

Ripa closed by offering words of comfort to Callahan’s ex-wife (and All My Children screen partner) Eva LaRue and their teenage daughter, Kaya. TV Stars Who Died in 2020

“[Kaya] and my daughter are good friends, they’re the same age. I just want everyone to know, Eva and Kaya, we are thinking of you, and we are just so sad and so devastated,” Ripa said. “I apologize in advance if I seem out of it. I really actually am. I’m terribly out of it, so forgive me.”

Though he was best known as AMC‘s Edmund Grey, a role he held from 1992 to 2005, Callahan’s soap opera career also included stints on Santa Barbara, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital. His primetime TV credits, meanwhile, included Falcon Crest, Watch Over Me and the 2016 miniseries Ladies of the Lake.

Watch Ripa’s remembrance of Callahan in full above.