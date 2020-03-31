Hawaii Five-0 Pilot Quiz: How Well Do You Remember the Very First Episode?

RELATED STORIES Peter M. Lenkov on Why Hawaii Five-0 Is Ending, Who Was/Wasn't Leaving

As you prepare to say aloha to CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 on April 3, how well do you remember first saying aloha to the high-octane reboot? Take our quiz and find out.

It was a little over nine-and-a-half years ago when TV’s second iteration of Five-0 made its debut, then airing Mondays at 10/9c (where it led out of a sitcom block that included How I Met Your Mother, Rules of Engagement, Two and a Half Men and Mike & Molly). Its time slot competition at the time was Season 3 of ABC’s Castle and the launch of NBC’s short-lived Chase (which starred All My Children alum/future SVU co-star Kelli Giddish).

Five-0′s original cast included Alex O’Loughlin (formerly of CBS’ Moonlight, and fresh off of CBS’ one-and-done Three Rivers), Scott Caan (who was coming off an Entourage run), Lost castaway Daniel Dae Kim and Battlestar Galactica alum Grace Park.

The pilot revolved around the cold-blooded execution of former Navy SEAL Steve McGarrett’s father, John, and the manhunt for terrorist Victor Hesse (played by James Marsters) that ensued. Along the way, McGarrett — at the governor of Hawaii’s invitation — assembled a special task force that would enjoy “full immunity and all means” to investigate and capture criminals.

What else do you remember about that first episode? Pencils up, ohana!